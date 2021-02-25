International Lithium Corp. (ILC.V) (CVE:ILC) Shares Gap Down to $0.12

International Lithium Corp. (ILC.V) (CVE:ILC) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at C$0.12, but opened at C$0.11. International Lithium Corp. (ILC.V) shares last traded at C$0.11, with a volume of 47,533 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of C$20.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,388.34.

About International Lithium Corp. (ILC.V) (CVE:ILC)

International Lithium Corp. engages in the investment, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Argentina, Canada, and Ireland. It primarily explores for lithium-potash and rare metal deposits. The company holds interest in the Mariana lithium-potash brine project covering an area of 160 square kilometers located in Salta, Argentina.

