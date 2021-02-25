Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ISNPY shares. Barclays initiated coverage on Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Monday, February 8th.

Shares of ISNPY stock opened at $15.65 on Monday. Intesa Sanpaolo has a 12 month low of $8.44 and a 12 month high of $15.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.43 and its 200 day moving average is $13.12.

About Intesa Sanpaolo

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

