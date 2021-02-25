Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) to Issue $0.59 Quarterly Dividend

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.59 per share by the software maker on Monday, April 19th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th.

Intuit has increased its dividend by 54.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years.

NASDAQ:INTU traded down $14.04 on Thursday, hitting $399.14. The stock had a trading volume of 42,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,377,397. The business’s fifty day moving average is $384.19 and its 200 day moving average is $351.81. The company has a market cap of $104.87 billion, a PE ratio of 53.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Intuit has a 52 week low of $187.68 and a 52 week high of $423.74.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Intuit will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INTU. Evercore ISI upgraded Intuit from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Intuit from $378.00 to $383.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Intuit from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Intuit from $405.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Intuit from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Intuit presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $421.14.

In related news, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 4,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.56, for a total value of $1,549,446.08. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.23, for a total transaction of $156,242.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 978 shares in the company, valued at $370,886.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,803 shares of company stock worth $1,818,699 over the last three months. 3.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

