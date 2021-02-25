Inventiva (NYSE:IVA) Stock Price Up 1.7%

Inventiva S.A. (NYSE:IVA)’s stock price was up 1.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.07 and last traded at $15.50. Approximately 3,642 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 40,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.24.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Inventiva in a report on Thursday, January 21st.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.53.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Inventiva in the third quarter worth $351,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Inventiva in the third quarter worth $2,841,000. Great Point Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Inventiva in the third quarter worth $11,813,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Inventiva in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Inventiva in the third quarter worth $51,000.

About Inventiva (NYSE:IVA)

Inventiva SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs for the treatment of fibrotic, cancer, and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat nonalcoholic steatohepatitis and systemic sclerosis. The company also develops Odiparcil, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial primarily for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis type VI disease; YAP-TEAD that is in preclinical stage to treat malignant mesothelioma and lung cancer; NSD2 for the treatment of multiple myeloma; and EPICURE for immuno-oncology treatment.

