Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for ADT (ADT)

2/19/2021 – ADT was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

2/18/2021 – ADT was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock.

2/11/2021 – ADT was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

2/10/2021 – ADT was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock.

1/29/2021 – ADT was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $10.75 price target on the stock, up previously from $10.00.

1/21/2021 – ADT was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/20/2021 – ADT was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

1/15/2021 – ADT was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/14/2021 – ADT was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $9.75 price target on the stock.

1/6/2021 – ADT was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

Shares of ADT stock opened at $10.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.88. ADT Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.40 and a 1-year high of $17.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in ADT by 18.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,683 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in ADT by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 40,715 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 3,790 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in ADT in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in ADT by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 52,345 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 4,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in ADT by 2.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 267,832 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 5,170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

ADT Inc provides security and automation solutions for homes and businesses in the United States and Canada. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

