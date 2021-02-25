Investors Buy Large Volume of Bank of Montreal Put Options (NYSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 5,629 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,637% compared to the typical volume of 324 put options.

BMO stock opened at $86.25 on Thursday. Bank of Montreal has a twelve month low of $38.31 and a twelve month high of $86.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $55.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.59 and a 200 day moving average of $68.63.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The bank reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $1.40. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 14.82%. The company had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.8402 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.12%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BMO shares. CIBC upgraded Bank of Montreal to an “outperformer” rating and increased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $108.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Scotiabank upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on Bank of Montreal from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Bank of Montreal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.11.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BMO. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the 4th quarter valued at $559,182,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,993,099 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $174,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,465 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP boosted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 2,434,022 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $184,902,000 after purchasing an additional 979,408 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,017,006 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $456,429,000 after purchasing an additional 922,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

