Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD)

R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 7,165 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,510% compared to the average daily volume of 445 call options.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons stock opened at $3.17 on Thursday. R. R. Donnelley & Sons has a 12-month low of $0.72 and a 12-month high of $3.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 2.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.50 and a 200 day moving average of $1.72.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.50. R. R. Donnelley & Sons had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a negative return on equity of 16.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. R. R. Donnelley & Sons’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 70.2% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 13,610 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 64.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 46,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 18,255 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,838,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,145,000 after purchasing an additional 512,007 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 830,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after buying an additional 18,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 532.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 902,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after buying an additional 759,763 shares during the last quarter. 69.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company Profile

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company, an integrated communications provider, enables organizations to create, manage, deliver, and optimize their multichannel marketing and business communications. Its Business Services segment offers commercial printing products and branded materials, including manuals, publications, brochures, business cards, flyers, post cards, posters, and promotional items; and specialized transportation and distribution services.

