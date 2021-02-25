ION Acquisition Corp 1 (NYSE:IACA) Shares Down 5.4%

ION Acquisition Corp 1 Ltd. (NYSE:IACA) fell 5.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.10 and last traded at $11.65. 551,049 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 719,481 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.32.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.75.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in ION Acquisition Corp 1 during the 4th quarter valued at $568,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ION Acquisition Corp 1 during the 4th quarter valued at $339,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of ION Acquisition Corp 1 in the fourth quarter valued at $23,726,000.

About ION Acquisition Corp 1 (NYSE:IACA)

ION Acquisition Corp 1 Ltd. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Herzliya, Israel.

