Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Price Target Lowered to $55.00 at Piper Sandler

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) had its price target decreased by Piper Sandler from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Cowen upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a sell rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ionis Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $60.64.

IONS stock opened at $56.21 on Wednesday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $39.32 and a 52-week high of $64.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.20. The stock has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.10 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 10.28, a current ratio of 10.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

In other news, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 28,333 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total transaction of $1,805,945.42. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 2,021 shares in the company, valued at $128,818.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 5,324 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total value of $338,074.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,682,877. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 190,400 shares of company stock worth $10,556,470 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IONS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,114,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,520,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382,942 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 157.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,873,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145,403 shares during the period. PFM Health Sciences LP acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,893,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 120.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 423,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,923,000 after acquiring an additional 231,047 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,448,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

