iPath US Treasury 5-year Bull ETN (BATS:DFVL) Shares Down 0.2%

iPath US Treasury 5-year Bull ETN (BATS:DFVL) shares traded down 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $83.09 and last traded at $83.09. 2 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.28.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.97 and a 200 day moving average of $85.19.

Read More: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for iPath US Treasury 5-year Bull ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iPath US Treasury 5-year Bull ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.