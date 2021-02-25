iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its holdings in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) by 75.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 35,512 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in iRobot were worth $937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in iRobot by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in iRobot by 12.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in iRobot by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in iRobot by 173.4% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iRobot by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

Get iRobot alerts:

Shares of IRBT opened at $122.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.48. iRobot Co. has a one year low of $32.79 and a one year high of $197.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.98.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $544.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.07 million. iRobot had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 11.72%. iRobot’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that iRobot Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on IRBT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Northland Securities upped their price target on iRobot from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on iRobot from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James lowered iRobot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded iRobot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $101.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.63.

In other iRobot news, Director Michelle Stacy sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $248,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,056. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 36,086 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.88, for a total value of $3,784,699.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,291,490.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,780 shares of company stock worth $7,084,091. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About iRobot

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots to the consumer market in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; Terra robotic lawn mower products; and Root robots designed to help children learn how to code.

Featured Story: CD Ladder

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT).

Receive News & Ratings for iRobot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRobot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.