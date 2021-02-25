Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.25-3.42 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.59. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.32-4.48 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.28 billion.Iron Mountain also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

NYSE IRM traded up $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $34.85. The stock had a trading volume of 142,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,340,789. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. Iron Mountain has a 12-month low of $21.00 and a 12-month high of $41.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.12. The stock has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.79.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 23.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Iron Mountain will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.618 per share. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.86%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on IRM shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Iron Mountain from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Iron Mountain from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday.

In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $510,580.05. Also, COO John Tomovcsik sold 41,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total transaction of $1,221,793.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,032 shares of company stock valued at $3,539,343 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

See Also: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.