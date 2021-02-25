Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) Cut to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $10.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Ironwood reported encouraging fourth-quarter results, beating estimates on both counts. The company’s Linzess has been performing encouragingly on the back of strong demand and expansion in new patient population and geographic regions. Ironwood is focused on further label expansions of the drug. Moreover, partnership with AbbVie is a strong support for Ironwood growth. Meanwhile, Ironwood’s separation into two companies is increasing operational performance and strategic flexibility. The amendment of agreements related to Linzess rights in China and Japan with its partners should boost margins. However, shares have underperformed the industry in the past year. However, competition in Linzess’ target markets is intensifying. Discontinuation of development of two leading pipeline candidates in 2020 has hurt the company’s prospect s”

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRWD opened at $9.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.17, a current ratio of 13.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.46. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $7.99 and a twelve month high of $12.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.60.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 27.77% and a negative return on equity of 240.80%. Analysts anticipate that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Kelly Macdonald sold 5,639 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $70,487.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 98,680 shares in the company, valued at $1,233,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 173.1% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 65.0% during the third quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 6,830 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 478.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,830 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 5,650 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, SG3 Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $67,000.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. The company markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union; MD-7246, an oral, intestinal, non-opioid, pain-relieving agent for patients suffering from abdominal pain associated with GI diseases; and IW 3718, a gastric retentive formulation of a bile acid sequestrant, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of GERD.

