iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Stake Lifted by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 4,117.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,001 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83,962 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bangor Savings Bank grew its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 1,099,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,677,000 after buying an additional 256,223 shares during the last quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 25,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 51,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 25,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 112.4% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IGSB traded down $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $54.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,993,141. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.21 and a 12 month high of $55.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.03.

Further Reading: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.