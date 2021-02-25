iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Shares Purchased by Boston Research & Management Inc.

Boston Research & Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,943 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Boston Research & Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Boston Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IEMG. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 264.7% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

IEMG traded down $1.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $65.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 802,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,884,262. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.82. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $35.65 and a 1 year high of $69.87.

Further Reading: What is a front-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.