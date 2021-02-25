iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Purchased by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,843 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFV. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 146.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,618,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,601,000 after purchasing an additional 10,476,013 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 249.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,559,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826,920 shares during the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 562.9% in the 3rd quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 924,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,303,000 after purchasing an additional 785,032 shares during the last quarter. Granger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,096,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $23,176,000.

Shares of EFV opened at $50.72 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $59.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.74.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

