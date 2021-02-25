iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Stake Boosted by Matrix Trust Co

Matrix Trust Co increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 0.1% of Matrix Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Matrix Trust Co’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Windham Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,044.8% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 36,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,886,000 after buying an additional 33,318 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 60.8% in the fourth quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 67,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,485,000 after buying an additional 25,516 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 14,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 488.2% in the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA EEM traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $55.47. The company had a trading volume of 919,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,885,445. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.09 and a fifty-two week high of $58.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.77.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

