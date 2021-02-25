iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Bought by Fort Point Capital Partners LLC

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,746 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up about 1.0% of Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 15.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,546,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,321,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128,221 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 108.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,856,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $278,146,000 after purchasing an additional 966,040 shares during the period. Natixis raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8,096.6% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 749,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,316,000 after purchasing an additional 740,675 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 266.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 751,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $147,339,000 after purchasing an additional 546,167 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113.7% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 601,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $118,002,000 after purchasing an additional 320,208 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $7.87 on Thursday, reaching $219.13. 3,144,720 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,922,096. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $216.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.65. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.69 and a fifty-two week high of $230.32.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

