iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) is Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 84.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 201,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,008 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 7.8% of Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC owned about 0.14% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $20,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 99.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWP traded down $3.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $103.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 823,360. The business’s 50-day moving average is $107.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.18. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $50.97 and a 52-week high of $112.69.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

