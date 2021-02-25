iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Acquired by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 469.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,270 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,711 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TIAA FSB lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 103.0% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 15,395,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,300,000 after buying an additional 7,810,196 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,841,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,610,000 after buying an additional 119,166 shares during the period. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co now owns 2,777,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388,608 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 97.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,363,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,966,000 after purchasing an additional 673,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,310,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,483,000 after purchasing an additional 67,488 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWP traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $106.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 823,360. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $107.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.18. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.97 and a fifty-two week high of $112.69.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

