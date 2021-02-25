iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) Shares Sold by Patriot Investment Management Inc.

Patriot Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,254 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Access Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $339,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,404,000. Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 326,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,337,000 after acquiring an additional 15,792 shares in the last quarter. Monticello Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $296,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 124,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,234,000 after acquiring an additional 44,472 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:NEAR opened at $50.23 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.15. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.10 and a fifty-two week high of $50.30.

