iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) Shares Sold by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) by 23.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,362 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF were worth $769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF by 134.1% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $183,000. Wealth Management Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000.

Shares of IYK stock opened at $174.64 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $177.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.26. iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF has a fifty-two week low of $92.00 and a fifty-two week high of $182.13.

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

