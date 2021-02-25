Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) Increases Dividend to $0.03 Per Share

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.0261 per share by the bank on Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This is a positive change from Itaú Unibanco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00277.

Itaú Unibanco has decreased its dividend by 13.6% over the last three years. Itaú Unibanco has a dividend payout ratio of 6.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Itaú Unibanco to earn $0.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.03 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.4%.

NYSE ITUB opened at $4.95 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. Itaú Unibanco has a 52 week low of $3.48 and a 52 week high of $7.22. The company has a market capitalization of $48.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.94.

Separately, Grupo Santander downgraded Itaú Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.83.

Itaú Unibanco Company Profile

ItaÃº Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

