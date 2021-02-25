Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.15-2.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.23-2.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.33 billion.Itron also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 2.15-2.55 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ITRI. Raymond James lowered shares of Itron from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Itron from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Itron from $75.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Itron currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $87.78.

Get Itron alerts:

Shares of ITRI traded up $2.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $117.44. 22,171 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 410,678. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.58. Itron has a 52 week low of $40.48 and a 52 week high of $118.59. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.67 and a beta of 1.18.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.38. Itron had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 9.74%. Analysts predict that Itron will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lynda L. Ziegler sold 457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.12, for a total transaction of $44,840.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,347,187.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Itron

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

See Also: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.