Jacqueline D. Molnar Sells 7,898 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Stock

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) insider Jacqueline D. Molnar sold 7,898 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total value of $187,498.52.

Shares of The Western Union stock traded down $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $23.52. The company had a trading volume of 3,407,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,670,552. The firm has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.33. The Western Union Company has a 1 year low of $17.39 and a 1 year high of $25.13.

Get The Western Union alerts:

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The Western Union had a net margin of 12.38% and a negative return on equity of 1,029.12%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The Western Union’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. This is an increase from The Western Union’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.02%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Western Union by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,031,188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $22,624,000 after purchasing an additional 99,644 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in The Western Union by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 439,628 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,421,000 after acquiring an additional 107,647 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of The Western Union by 405.6% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 67,137 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 53,859 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of The Western Union by 21.6% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 288,742 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,205,000 after acquiring an additional 51,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 88.4% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 247,899 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,439,000 after purchasing an additional 116,340 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WU. Guggenheim raised The Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet upgraded The Western Union from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of The Western Union from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of The Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of The Western Union from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

Read More: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for The Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.