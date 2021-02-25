James D. Rine Sells 3,247 Shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Stock

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) insider James D. Rine sold 3,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.70, for a total value of $268,526.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,659,375.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of UMBF opened at $87.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.06. UMB Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $39.47 and a 52 week high of $87.89.

Get UMB Financial alerts:

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.96. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 15.62%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that UMB Financial Co. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.65%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded UMB Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America upgraded UMB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on UMB Financial from $69.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.25.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,051,749 shares of the bank’s stock worth $348,521,000 after purchasing an additional 220,459 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,096,638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,756,000 after purchasing an additional 96,791 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,741,402 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,139,000 after purchasing an additional 104,731 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,046,470 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,287,000 after purchasing an additional 107,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 776,139 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,545,000 after purchasing an additional 31,258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit cards, letters of credit; loan syndication, consultative services, and various financial options; capital markets services, including asset-based financing, asset securitization, equity and mezzanine financing, factoring, and private and public placement of senior debt, as well as merger and acquisition consulting; and depository, account reconciliation, electronic fund transfer, controlled disbursements, lockbox, and remote deposit capture services.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.