Jarvis Network (JRT) Reaches Market Cap of $5.08 Million

Jarvis Network (CURRENCY:JRT) traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 25th. Over the last week, Jarvis Network has traded down 14.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Jarvis Network token can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000360 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Jarvis Network has a market capitalization of $5.08 million and approximately $851,950.00 worth of Jarvis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $245.52 or 0.00504529 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.84 or 0.00067487 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000938 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.81 or 0.00081804 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.12 or 0.00057779 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $236.02 or 0.00485023 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.48 or 0.00072918 BTC.

Jarvis Network Token Profile

Jarvis Network’s total supply is 225,861,521 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,005,880 tokens. The official website for Jarvis Network is www.jarvis.exchange/en. The official message board for Jarvis Network is medium.com/jarvis-edge.

Jarvis Network Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis Network directly using US dollars.

