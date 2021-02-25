Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN)

Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 155.32% from the stock’s current price. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for VistaGen Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.31) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.85) EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on VTGN. William Blair upgraded VistaGen Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Maxim Group boosted their target price on VistaGen Therapeutics from $3.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut VistaGen Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.44.

NASDAQ:VTGN traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.35. 103,291 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,946,280. VistaGen Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $3.18. The firm has a market cap of $332.98 million, a PE ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.22 and its 200-day moving average is $1.18.

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.33 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that VistaGen Therapeutics will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ghost Tree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,734,000. Samsara BioCapital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,182,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,550,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,829,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in VistaGen Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $292,000. 3.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VistaGen Therapeutics Company Profile

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing various medicines with the potential to care for anxiety, depression, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS). The company's CNS pipeline includes PH94B, a rapid-onset neuroactive nasal spray, which is in preparation for Phase III development for the acute treatment of anxiety in adults with social anxiety disorder.

