Jefferies Financial Group Comments on GasLog Ltd.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:GLOG)

GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of GasLog in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans forecasts that the shipping company will earn $0.11 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $5.80 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for GasLog’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GasLog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of GasLog from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Clarkson Capital lowered shares of GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.91.

Shares of GLOG opened at $5.84 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $555.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. GasLog has a 1-year low of $2.23 and a 1-year high of $6.50.

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The shipping company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. GasLog had a negative net margin of 18.58% and a positive return on equity of 1.81%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. GasLog’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.97%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLOG. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in GasLog by 536.4% in the third quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 70,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 59,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in GasLog in the third quarter worth about $29,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in GasLog by 22.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 112,792 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 20,403 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in GasLog by 26.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 339,917 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 70,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in GasLog by 61.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 375,711 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 143,250 shares during the last quarter. 21.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GasLog Company Profile

GasLog Ltd. operates as an owner, operator, and manager of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers providing support to international energy companies. It provides maritime services for the transportation of LNG on a worldwide basis and vessel management services. As of March 2, 2020, it operated a fleet of 28 LNG carriers.

