Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Barrick Gold in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.31. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.33 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.61 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.41 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.30 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 24.81%.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised Barrick Gold from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Barrick Gold from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Fundamental Research raised their target price on Barrick Gold from $31.71 to $31.79 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Barrick Gold from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Barrick Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.15.

Shares of NYSE:GOLD opened at $20.10 on Wednesday. Barrick Gold has a 1-year low of $12.65 and a 1-year high of $31.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82, a PEG ratio of 9.12 and a beta of -0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.57 and its 200-day moving average is $24.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC raised its position in Barrick Gold by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 7,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 100.0% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC raised its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.93% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 70.59%.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds a 50% interest in the Veladero mine located in the San Juan Province of Argentina; 50% interest in the KCGM, a gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in Porgera, a gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the Zalda­var, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid, a copper mine located in Saudi Arabia.

