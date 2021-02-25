Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:MRWSY)

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research report issued on Monday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic now anticipates that the company will earn $1.08 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.00.

Get Wm Morrison Supermarkets alerts:

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MRWSY. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Wm Morrison Supermarkets from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. BNP Paribas lowered Wm Morrison Supermarkets from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays raised Wm Morrison Supermarkets from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wm Morrison Supermarkets from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Wm Morrison Supermarkets from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Shares of MRWSY stock opened at $12.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.45. Wm Morrison Supermarkets has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $13.39. The firm has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.91.

About Wm Morrison Supermarkets

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the in-store and online grocery retailing activities. It also supplies eggs; manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers insurance, leasing, technical testing and analysis, and property partnership services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license.

Featured Article: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Wm Morrison Supermarkets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wm Morrison Supermarkets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.