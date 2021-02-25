Jeffrey A. Hoffman Sells 1,920 Shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Stock

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) CFO Jeffrey A. Hoffman sold 1,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $333,696.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,782,364.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:BAND opened at $170.44 on Thursday. Bandwidth Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.89 and a 12 month high of $198.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 10.21 and a quick ratio of 10.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -157.81 and a beta of 0.59.

Get Bandwidth alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BAND. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Bandwidth in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Bandwidth by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bandwidth in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Bandwidth in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bandwidth by 2,264.7% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. 86.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BAND shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Bandwidth in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Bandwidth from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bandwidth presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.78.

Bandwidth Company Profile

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

Read More: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Bandwidth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bandwidth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.