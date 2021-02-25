Jeremy S. Levine Sells 150,000 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Director Jeremy S. Levine sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total value of $12,970,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jeremy S. Levine also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 17th, Jeremy S. Levine sold 15,987 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total value of $1,365,769.41.

Shares of NYSE PINS opened at $84.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -131.52 and a beta of 1.40. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $89.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.04.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.47. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 14.42% and a negative net margin of 26.81%. Analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 34,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Pinterest by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in Pinterest by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co raised its stake in Pinterest by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 15,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Pinterest by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 7,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus raised Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Pinterest from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Pinterest from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. MKM Partners raised Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Pinterest from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pinterest currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.69.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

