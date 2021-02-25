John C. Pollok Sells 5,670 Shares of South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Stock

South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) EVP John C. Pollok sold 5,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $481,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,548 shares in the company, valued at $5,656,580. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:SSB opened at $84.26 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.07. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.71 and a beta of 1.08. South State Co. has a 52-week low of $40.42 and a 52-week high of $85.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.04). South State had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 8.18%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that South State Co. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. South State’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.39%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of South State by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of South State by 144.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 632 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in shares of South State by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,762 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of South State by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,825 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of South State by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,545 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

SSB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered South State from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. DA Davidson lowered South State from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $73.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. TheStreet raised South State from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered South State from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered South State from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.00.

About South State

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, and trust and wealth management services. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits.

