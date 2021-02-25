John F. Mccool Sells 84 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) insider John F. Mccool sold 84 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.59, for a total value of $25,837.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

ANET traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $286.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 528,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,337. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $156.63 and a fifty-two week high of $326.60. The stock has a market cap of $21.86 billion, a PE ratio of 32.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $312.01 and its 200-day moving average is $258.21.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.10. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 32.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $273.00 to $324.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $240.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $290.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $240.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arista Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.90.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,386,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 43.0% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 871,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,397,000 after acquiring an additional 262,329 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,459,732 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,295,865,000 after acquiring an additional 234,774 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,987,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,797,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.75% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

