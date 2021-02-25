JPEL Private Equity (LON:JPEL) Trading Up 0.9%

JPEL Private Equity Ltd (LON:JPEL)’s share price rose 0.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.13 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.13 ($0.01). Approximately 40,510 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 233,753 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.12 ($0.01).

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1.13 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.45 million and a P/E ratio of 125.56.

About JPEL Private Equity (LON:JPEL)

JPEL Private Equity Limited is a fund specializing in direct, secondary direct, and fund of funds investments. The fund primarily invests in buyout funds, venture capital funds, and special situation funds. It typically invests throughout the world, with a focus on Europe, North America, and Asia. For its direct investments, the fund prefers to co-invest alongside private equity sponsors.

Featured Story: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for JPEL Private Equity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPEL Private Equity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.