JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) Shares Purchased by David Loasby

David Loasby boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 532,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,672 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN accounts for 1.0% of David Loasby’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. David Loasby’s holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN were worth $7,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 40,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 7,120 shares during the period. Colony Family Offices LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Haverford Trust Co. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Rye Brook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,657,000.

Get JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN alerts:

AMJ traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,147. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a fifty-two week low of $6.15 and a fifty-two week high of $19.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.44.

In other JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total transaction of $2,857,908.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,004,417.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicole Giles sold 3,154 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.75, for a total value of $437,617.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,344,071.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 104,363 shares of company stock worth $14,285,514.

Read More: What is cost of equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.