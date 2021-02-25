JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $29.10 Billion

Brokerages predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) will post sales of $29.10 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $29.59 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $28.73 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reported sales of $28.25 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th.

On average, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will report full-year sales of $114.82 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $113.99 billion to $115.73 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $117.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $115.01 billion to $119.61 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for JPMorgan Chase & Co..

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $29.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.74 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on JPM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Independent Research cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Seaport Global Securities raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.16.

In other news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total value of $2,857,908.24. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 217.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 49,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,298,000 after purchasing an additional 33,930 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 19,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 21,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,546,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $437,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685,017 shares during the period. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,248,000. Institutional investors own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

JPM traded down $2.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $151.18. 18,056,345 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,270,665. The company has a market cap of $460.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.70. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $76.91 and a 1 year high of $154.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.35%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

