JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA) Stake Cut by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,796 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC owned 0.16% of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF worth $702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 137.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter worth $58,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 1,373.8% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 22,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 21,102 shares during the period. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter worth $318,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 14,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period.

Shares of JQUA opened at $37.14 on Thursday. JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $21.72 and a one year high of $37.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.44 and its 200-day moving average is $34.42.

