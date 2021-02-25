Just Energy Group (NYSE:JE) Downgraded by CIBC

CIBC cut shares of Just Energy Group (NYSE:JE) (TSE:JE) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, National Bank Financial reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Just Energy Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. Just Energy Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.90.

Shares of NYSE:JE opened at $3.70 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.18. The firm has a market cap of $177.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.43. Just Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.41 and a fifty-two week high of $34.65.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Just Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $315,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Just Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $164,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Just Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $337,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Just Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Just Energy Group by 936.2% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 12,423 shares in the last quarter. 16.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Just Energy Group Company Profile

Just Energy Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and natural gas commodities in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Consumer and Commercial segments. The company offers longer-term price-protected, flat-bill, and variable rate product offerings, as well as Just Green products; smart thermostats; and subscription-based home water filtration systems, including under-counter and whole-home water filtration solution It also provides business electricity and natural gas plans, LED retrofit solutions, smart building controls, commercial energy rates, affinity programs, energy monitoring and sub-metering products, energy analytics solutions, HVAC control system, and lighting controls.

