Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th.

Shares of KAMN stock traded down $1.41 on Thursday, reaching $56.49. 1,249 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,495. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,884.96 and a beta of 1.26. Kaman has a 12-month low of $29.38 and a 12-month high of $59.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.74.

KAMN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Kaman from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kaman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

About Kaman

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, medical, and industrial markets. The company produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision miniature ball bearings; spring energized seals, springs, and contacts; and metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military, and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircrafts.

