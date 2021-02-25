Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) by 54.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,015 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Karuna Therapeutics were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Cutler Group LP increased its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 3,169.0% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Puretech Health Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $118,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,406,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,974,552. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Atul Pande sold 5,714 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.64, for a total value of $529,344.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,344.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,026,214 shares of company stock worth $120,614,915 in the last 90 days. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ KRTX opened at $133.08 on Thursday. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.62 and a 1-year high of $146.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.21 and a beta of 2.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.70.

KRTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Karuna Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Karuna Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.20.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on developing novel therapies to address disabling neuropsychiatric disorders and pain. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, Alzheimer's, and pain, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

