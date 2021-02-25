KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Receives $32.23 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.77.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KBR shares. DA Davidson lowered shares of KBR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of KBR from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of KBR in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of KBR from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th.

NYSE:KBR traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.26. 28,409 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,264,107. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.10 and a 200 day moving average of $26.97. KBR has a 12 month low of $12.00 and a 12 month high of $32.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.44 and a beta of 1.39.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. KBR had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 13.98%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that KBR will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KBR in the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of KBR by 208.6% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,030 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of KBR by 7,306.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,370 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 4,311 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KBR in the 4th quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KBR in the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About KBR

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

