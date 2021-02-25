KBR (NYSE:KBR) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $37.00 to $38.00. The company traded as high as $32.64 and last traded at $32.54, with a volume of 18610 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.13.

KBR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist increased their target price on KBR from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of KBR from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of KBR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of KBR from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. KBR has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.77.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KBR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in KBR by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,191,408 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,711,000 after buying an additional 465,680 shares during the last quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP increased its position in KBR by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 2,853,142 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,248,000 after acquiring an additional 358,296 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in KBR by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,724,935 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,282,000 after acquiring an additional 850,878 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in KBR by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,590,494 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,114,000 after purchasing an additional 821,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impactive Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of KBR during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,894,000. 98.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of -130.08 and a beta of 1.39.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. KBR had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 13.98%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KBR, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KBR Company Profile (NYSE:KBR)

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

