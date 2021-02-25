KBR (NYSE:KBR) PT Raised to $38.00

KBR (NYSE:KBR) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.85% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of KBR from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of KBR from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of KBR from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of KBR in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.77.

KBR opened at $32.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of -130.08 and a beta of 1.39. KBR has a twelve month low of $12.00 and a twelve month high of $32.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. KBR had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 13.98%. KBR’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that KBR will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBR. Impactive Capital LP purchased a new stake in KBR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,894,000. Snyder Capital Management L P purchased a new stake in KBR during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $21,716,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in KBR by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,724,935 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,282,000 after buying an additional 850,878 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in KBR by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,590,494 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,114,000 after buying an additional 821,575 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in KBR by 857.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 702,381 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 629,039 shares during the period. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

