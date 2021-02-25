Kellogg (NYSE:K) Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 22.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 201,588 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,354 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.06% of Kellogg worth $12,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in K. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Kellogg by 19.3% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the third quarter worth about $466,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 35.2% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 167,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,812,000 after buying an additional 43,600 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 1.7% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 19,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 1.4% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 64,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,183,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Kellogg from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Kellogg from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Kellogg from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.83.

Kellogg stock opened at $58.61 on Thursday. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $52.66 and a 1 year high of $72.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.48. The company has a market cap of $20.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.03). Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.23% and a net margin of 8.80%. Sell-side analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.87%.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total transaction of $5,078,373.96. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.98, for a total transaction of $5,164,979.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 500,001 shares of company stock worth $29,627,558. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

