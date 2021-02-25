Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) Director Sells $524,440.05 in Stock

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) Director Carol M. Adderley sold 25,153 shares of Kelly Services stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total transaction of $524,440.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 157,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,283,937.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:KELYA opened at $21.90 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.89 and its 200-day moving average is $19.67. Kelly Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.13 and a 52-week high of $23.00. The company has a market cap of $860.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.84, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.22.

Get Kelly Services alerts:

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.14. Kelly Services had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 5.70%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on KELYA. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Kelly Services in a report on Monday. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Kelly Services from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kelly Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $421,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Kelly Services by 24.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,122,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,962,000 after buying an additional 222,139 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Kelly Services by 125.8% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 23,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 12,838 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kelly Services by 20.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Kelly Services in the third quarter valued at about $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

About Kelly Services

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. It provides trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles across various industries; schools with instructional and non-instructional employees; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial works; scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals across various disciplines, including 5G, aeronautical, chemical, civil/structural, electrical/instrumentation, environmental, industrial, mechanical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, quality, and telecommunications.

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Kelly Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelly Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.