Kelso Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:KIQ) Stock Price Up 10.2%

Kelso Technologies Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KIQ) traded up 10.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.33 and last traded at $1.30. 18,967,732 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 304% from the average session volume of 4,690,838 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.18.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Kelso Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Kelso Technologies Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KIQ) by 173.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,794 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,432 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.31% of Kelso Technologies worth $79,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

About Kelso Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:KIQ)

Kelso Technologies Inc, designs, engineers, produces, markets, and distributes various products for the rail sector in the United States and Canada. The company's products are used to reduce the risk of environmental harm due to non-accidental events in the transportation of hazardous commodities.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Kelso Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelso Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.