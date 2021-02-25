Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.14 EPS

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $1.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kennedy-Wilson had a net margin of 19.52% and a return on equity of 22.05%.

KW stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.89. The company had a trading volume of 762,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,412. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.00. Kennedy-Wilson has a fifty-two week low of $10.98 and a fifty-two week high of $21.50. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.23.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

About Kennedy-Wilson

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and commercial properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

