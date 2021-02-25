Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kering in a research report on Monday. Smith Barney Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kering in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kering in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Kering in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kering from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PPRUY opened at $64.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $80.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Kering has a 1 year low of $36.62 and a 1 year high of $74.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.17.

About Kering

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; jewelry and watches; and T-shirts, sweatshirts, polo shirts, etc., as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

